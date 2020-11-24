Naeem Bokhari made PTV chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday appointed Naeem Bokhari as independent director and chairman of Pakistan Television Corporation's (PTV) board.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2017, the Federal Government is pleased to appoint Naeem Bokhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board," said a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The notification stated that the government had also green-signaled Bokhari's nomination as Chairman, PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation's Memorandum & Article of Association (Article 95/95A)".

"The Chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of 3 years. The Board of Directors, PTVC is directed to ratify his nomination as Chairman," the ministry added in the notification.

