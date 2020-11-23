AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Educational institutions’ closure decision to contain COVID-19: Dr Faisal

  • The official said the government had adopted an effective strategy to contain increasing number of the COVOD-19 cases.
APP 23 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said the government had taken the timely decision of closing educational institutions to contain further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The prevailing corona situation in all the provinces was kept in view as there were a threat of increase in the number of its patients across the country which could further overload the already overburdened health system, he told a media briefing.

Dr. Faisal said all the entry tests in the medical field like MDCAT and various levels of senior medical care training would be held as per schedule, while ensuring all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said the administrations of all the Federal Capital’s hospitals had been asked to ensure adopting safety measures to protect doctors and para medial staff from the coronavirus.

Quoting the direction of Dr. Faisal Sultan, he said the federal hospitals would remain open to provide medical services to incoming patients with other medical complications during the corona pandemic.

The official said the government had adopted an effective strategy to contain increasing number of the COVOD-19 cases.

The facts and figures showed a growing trend of the coronavirus and the government had taken measures for prompt response to check it.

The at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was doing an efficient work in that regard, he added.

He said the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease and at the same time keep the business activities of small and poor traders continuing.

All the institutions concerned, both public, including federal and provincial governments, and private, were playing a remarkable role under the NCOC against the disease, the official added.

Dr Faisal acknowledged the role of frontline health workers, including doctors and nurses. He said all possible measures would be adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on the already burdened health system.

He said strategies were made to control the corona keeping in view the global information and its integration with the local data in a scientific way.

The input from the relevant stakeholders was also considered, he added.

Dr Faisal said several local level administrative decisions were taken to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of face masks and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

