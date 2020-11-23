AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Nigerian stocks fall to two-week low after Q3 data shows recession

  • The all-share index fell 1.07pc to 33,773.72 points, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, led by the banking sector, down 5.79pc.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

ABUJA: Nigerian stocks fell to a two-week low on Monday after third-quarter data showed the economy was in recession, while the currency weakened on the black market due to demand pressure in the wake of dollar shortages.

The all-share index fell 1.07pc to 33,773.72 points, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, led by the banking sector, down 5.79pc.

Nigeria slipped into a second recession in four years in the third quarter after its GDP contracted for the second consecutive quarter, data released on Saturday showed, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices to blame.

The naira meanwhile fell to as low as 484 per dollar on the black market, traders said. On the official market, it trades around 381 naira.

The currency has come under pressure on the black market as central bank policies restrict access to the official window for some imports, thereby funneling demand to the unofficial market, traders said.

Nigerian stocks

Nigerian stocks fall to two-week low after Q3 data shows recession

British PM to announce mass virus testing programme

KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Govt to decide on schools' closure today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters