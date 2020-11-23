Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

ISLAMABAD: One soldier embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were killed during an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in North Waziristan on Sunday morning, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An intense exchange of fire took place when security forces launched an attack on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, situated in North Waziristan's north-western part of Spinwam.

According to ISPR, as soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to distract them and flee from the site. All terrorists, however, were gunned down by security forces during the operation.

Sepoy Sadam, 27, who was a resident of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lost his life while bravely fighting for the country, while two more soldiers sustained injuries.

On Thursday, November 19, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army — Havaldar Matloob Alam, 32, and Seopy Suleman Shaukat, 25 — were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a security check post near Pash Ziarat in South Waziristan.

Last month, at least six soldiers were martyred in an IED attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

