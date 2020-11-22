AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Ehsaas Programme: Govt completes survey in Karak, Malakand

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 22 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has completed its Ehsaas survey in district Karak and Malakand division, to determine the socioeconomic status of the residents of both the areas for their eligibility / entitlement in different social safety initiatives under Ehsaas Programme.

The survey was launched under Ehsaas Survey Model in August this year in which district Karak and Malakand division were selected for the survey to determine the exact households in need of government's social safety support.

Following its completion in Karak and Malakand, the survey has also been rolled out in Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Swabi districts of KP in the first phase, according to an official statement.

The survey in the remaining districts of KP will be covered in the second phase, the statement added. According to the plan, the entire survey exercise will be completed across the province by April 2021.

Through the new approach, the data is being collected through teachers in KP who have been trained to act as enumerators in designated enumeration areas; the statement quoted Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar as saying. The new survey is being conducted through a fully computer aided approach and the entire survey activity has been initiated in close collaboration with the provincial government of KP and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), she added.

