World
Saudi foreign minister: relations with Turkey 'good, amicable'
Updated 22 Nov 2020
RIYADH/BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Reuters on Saturday that his country had "good and amicable" relations with Turkey and that there was no data to suggest that there was an informal boycott of Turkish products.
He also said in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit that the kingdom, along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, was continuing to seek a way to end a dispute with Qatar, although they continued to want to address legitimate security concerns.
