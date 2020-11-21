KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Shahtaj Textile 23.11.2020 12:00 pm PNSC 25.11.2020 10:30 am East West Insurance 25.11.2020 12:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen 26.11.2020 02:00 pm Wah Nobel 26.11.2020 12:00 pm Siemens (Pak) Engineering 26.11.2020 01:00 pm Exide Pakistan 28.11.2020 03:00 pm =========================================================

