BOARD MEETINGS
21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Shahtaj Textile 23.11.2020 12:00 pm
PNSC 25.11.2020 10:30 am
East West Insurance 25.11.2020 12:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen 26.11.2020 02:00 pm
Wah Nobel 26.11.2020 12:00 pm
Siemens (Pak) Engineering 26.11.2020 01:00 pm
Exide Pakistan 28.11.2020 03:00 pm
=========================================================
