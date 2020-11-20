Karachi marriage halls get green signal to operate under strict fresh guidelines

Karachi marriage halls have been given green signal to operate after successful talks between owners and commissioner of the port city Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday.

The green signal was given to the marriage halls in the city to operate under fresh guideline and strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

As per new guidance, no more than 300 guests would be allowed at the marriage halls during a function while banquets were directed to switch off their air conditioners and rather use fans for proper ventilation.

The 40 percent overhead area of the marriage halls should not be covered aimed at making a passage for fresh air.

Commenting on the decision, the general secretary of the marriage halls association said that they would ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

It is worth to mention here that, Commissioner Karachi has announced to impose micro and smart lockdowns in all districts of the city.

The official notification would either be issued today or tomorrow in this regard.