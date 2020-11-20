Markets
Ukraine 2020 sunflower seed crop falls 15pc to 13mn T
- The country's association of sunflower oil producers this week said it had cut its outlook for the 2020, sunseed crop to 13.25 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes.
20 Nov 2020
KYIV: Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2020, sunflower seed harvest, threshing a total of 13 million tonnes compared with 15.3 million tonnes in 2019, economy ministry data showed on Friday.
Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower oil exporter.
The country's association of sunflower oil producers this week said it had cut its outlook for the 2020, sunseed crop to 13.25 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes.
Producers have said the official harvesting data does not include harvests of small farms.
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Ukraine 2020 sunflower seed crop falls 15pc to 13mn T
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules
Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat
State Bank MPC on Monday
PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence
Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'
Read more stories
Comments