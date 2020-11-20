Ukraine 2020 sunflower seed crop falls 15pc to 13mn T

KYIV: Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2020, sunflower seed harvest, threshing a total of 13 million tonnes compared with 15.3 million tonnes in 2019, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower oil exporter.

The country's association of sunflower oil producers this week said it had cut its outlook for the 2020, sunseed crop to 13.25 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes.

Producers have said the official harvesting data does not include harvests of small farms.