Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Sana Industries               13.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         11.11.2020          10(I)
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim    13.11.2020   20.11.2020(*)       -             -                   -
PIC Terminal                  13.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         11.11.2020         68(II)
AGP Limited                   13.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         11.11.2020          10(I)
Al-Tahur Ltd.                 14.11.2020   20.11.2020          -             -                   -
Rafhan Maize Products         14.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         12.11.2020        1500(U)
Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II
Power Holding                 14.11.2020   20.11.2020          -             -                   -
Artistic Denim Mills          16.11.2020   23.11.2020      23.11.2020(u)     -                   -
(HUBCSC2) Hub Power           16.11.2020   22.11.2020          -             -                   -
Pakgen Power                  17.11.2020   23.11.2020          -         13.11.2020         10(II)
Lalpir Power                  17.11.2020   23.11.2020          -         13.11.2020         10(II)
Yousuf Weaving Mills          18.11.2020   25.11.2020      25.11.2020        -                 Nil
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer  18.11.2020   28.11.2020          -             -                   -
Wah Nobel Chemicals           19.11.2020   26.11.2020      26.11.2020        -                   -
The Searle Co.                19.11.2020   25.11.2020          -         17.11.2020          13(R)
Fazal Cloth Mills             19.11.2020   26.11.2020      26.11.2020        -                 Nil
Karam Ceramics                20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                   -
TRG Pakistan                  20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Mandiwala Mauser Plastic      20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Paksitan Int. Airlines        20.11.2020   28.11.2020      28.11.2020(u)     -                 Nil
K-Electric                    20.11.2020   26.11.2020      26.11.2020        -                 Nil
Hallmark Co.                  20.11.2020   26.11.2020      26.11.2020        -                   -
Clover Pakistan               20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Dost Steels                   20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Johnson & Phillip Pakisan     20.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                   -
Saudi Pak Leasing             21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Macter International          21.11.2020   28.11.2020      28.11.2020(u)     -                   -
Quice Food Industries         21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Kohinoor Spinning Mills       21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Bank Alfalah                  21.11.2020   27.11.2020          -         19.11.2020          20(I)
Aruj Industries               21.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank      21.11.2020   06.12.2020          -             -                   -
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim    21.11.2020   25.11.2020      25.11.2020(u)     -                   -
Mitchell's Fruit Farms        23.11.2020   30.11.2020          -         19.11.2020       190.5(R)
Ghani Global Holdings         24.11.2020   30.11.2020          -             -               66(R)
(DAWHSC2) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          25.11.2020   01.12.2020          -             -                   -
Shell Pakistan                25.11.2020   09.12.2020      09.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Al-Shaheer Corporation        25.11.2020   27.11.2020      27.11.2020        -                 Nil
Treet Corporation             25.11.2020   02.12.2020      02.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Indus Dyeing                  26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020         100(i)
Sunrays Textile Mills         26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020         200(i)
Engro Fertilizer              26.11.2020   02.12.2020          -         24.11.2020         50(II)
System Limited                27.11.2020   03.12.2020      03.12.2020(u)     -                   -
(BIPLSC) Bank Islamic         29.11.2020   30.11.2020          -             -                   -
Interloop Ltd                 03.12.2020   10.12.2020      10.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Al-Shaheer Corp.              03.12.2020   09.12.2020      09.12.2020(u)     -                   -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020        20(III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -             -                   -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc           11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -             -                   -
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020      25.5(III)
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020       100(III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020      20.12.2020        -                 Nil
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020          40(I)
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020          15(I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020          20(I)
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020      29.12.2020    18.12.2020         300(F)
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020          40(I)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021          65(I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Comments are closed on this story.