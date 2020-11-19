Pakistan
TLP head Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away
- Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the controversial Chief of the Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), has passed away due to unconfirmed health conditions.
Updated 19 Nov 2020
In the later hours of Thursday evening, Aaj News reports that the Head of the Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away.
The causes of his death are pending confirmation. Head of TLP Karachi, Rizvi Hussaini has confirmed the news of his death.
