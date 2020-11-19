AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

  • The court has also ordered to confiscate Saeed's property.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 19 Nov 2020

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced on Thursday Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to 10 years and 6 months imprisonment.

The court has sentenced him in the illegal funding case. The court has also ordered to confiscate Saeed's property, local media reported. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also imposed a fine of Rs110,000 on the chief.

So far, the Counter-Terrorism Department has named the JuD chief in 41 cases. This year in February, Saeed was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in two terror-financing cases, which will run concurrently. ATC also slapped a fine of Rs15,000 in each case.

Last week, the ATC handed down a collective imprisonment of 16 years each to JuD leaders Professor Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid and one-year term to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No 24of 2019.

