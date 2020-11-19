AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
DGKC 105.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.11%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
HBL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
HUBC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
OGDC 94.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PSO 194.59 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
STPL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
TRG 55.76 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (4.81%)
UNITY 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (0.2%)
BR30 21,224 Increased By ▲ 82.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,623 Increased By ▲ 108.19 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,098 Increased By ▲ 41.47 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Technology

TikTok gives more control to parents

  • According to details, the new feature introduced by one of the world's most popular video-sharing app has given parents the ability to not only change the app's search and settings, but no stranger will be able to see the posts of their children without their permission.
Ali Ahmed 19 Nov 2020

After much criticism, the video-sharing platform TikTok has added more control to its Family Pairing feature that will disallow children to post anything on the platform without the consent of their parents.

According to details, the new feature introduced by one of the world's most popular video-sharing app has given parents the ability to not only change the app's search and settings, but no stranger will be able to see the posts of their children without their permission.

Children will not be able to change anything without informing their parents.

The move by the Chinese app comes after an objection was raised in media. It is pertinent to mention that the app has become an overnight sensation especially among youngsters who uses the platform to share their artistic talents with others.

On the other hand, due to the TikTok app, incidents of sharing immoral content also came to light, which was noticed by the Telecommunications Authority in Pakistan and was temporarily banned. The app has also been banned in India and the United States.

TikTok apps

TikTok gives more control to parents

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters