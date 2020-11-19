TikTok gives more control to parents

After much criticism, the video-sharing platform TikTok has added more control to its Family Pairing feature that will disallow children to post anything on the platform without the consent of their parents.

According to details, the new feature introduced by one of the world's most popular video-sharing app has given parents the ability to not only change the app's search and settings, but no stranger will be able to see the posts of their children without their permission.

Children will not be able to change anything without informing their parents.

The move by the Chinese app comes after an objection was raised in media. It is pertinent to mention that the app has become an overnight sensation especially among youngsters who uses the platform to share their artistic talents with others.

On the other hand, due to the TikTok app, incidents of sharing immoral content also came to light, which was noticed by the Telecommunications Authority in Pakistan and was temporarily banned. The app has also been banned in India and the United States.