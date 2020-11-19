Markets
LME official prices
19 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1608.00 1933.00 7113.00 1882.50 16030.00 18750.00 2653.00 1767.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1608.00 1933.00 7113.00 1882.50 16030.00 18750.00 2653.00 1767.00
3-months Buyer 1630.00 1946.50 7128.50 1904.50 16083.00 18710.00 2669.50 1785.00
3-months Seller 1630.00 1946.50 7128.50 1904.50 16083.00 18710.00 2669.50 1785.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18720.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18720.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
