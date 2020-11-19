AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                     DATE             TIME
=========================================================
Agha Steel Ind.                  19.11.2020      04:00 pm
International Industries         19.11.2020      10:30 am
Haji Mohammad Insmail Mills      19.11.2020      11:00 am
Engro Powergen Qadirpur          20.11.2020      10:00 am
Hashimi Con                      20.11.2020      10:30 am
Shahtaj Textile                  23.11.2020      12:00 pm
Siemens (Pak) Engineering        26.11.2020      01:00 pm
Exide Pakistan                   28.11.2020      03:00 pm
=========================================================

