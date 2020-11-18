Pakistan, India to witness prolong winter this year: experts

Pakistan and India are likely to witness a prolonged winter season this year, global environmental experts have predicted.

Winter in Punjab, Northern Sindh, and Northern Balochistan expected to be longer and more severe this year, that is according to Mahesh Palawat, Skymet Weather's vice-president.

Referring 2011 and 2012 season, he said winter during the La Niña years are harsher and longer in duration.

La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. Typically, La Niña events occur every three to five years or so, but on occasion can occur over successive years.

Palawat said, “The recent Western disturbance, which refers to an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region and bringing sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent, was the first of this season. We are likely to experience more such winter rains in the coming days."

He added that the Western Disturbance in mountainous regions will lead to heavy snowfall.