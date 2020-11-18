AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

PSX eyeing to enhance Circuit Breakers and Market Halt

  • Enhancement of scrip based Circuit Breakers was implemented in a phased manner along with the introduction of an index-based market halt in January 2020.
Ali Ahmed 18 Nov 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is exploring the possibility of further enhancement in the Circuit Breakers (CBs) and Market Halt, it announced on Wednesday.

Enhancement of scrip based Circuit Breakers was implemented in a phased manner along with the introduction of an index-based market halt in January 2020. CBs enhanced from 5pc to 7.5pc in a phased manner and the market halt was implemented based on KSE 30 Index move, initially at 4pc and then increased to 5pc.

This implementation contributed to overall discipline in the market and so as an improvement in the trading volume as a result of enhancing the day’s price range. Furthermore, this implementation is well aligned with the Global practices with an added benefit of better price discovery.

In order to move forward, the PSX is exploring the possibility of further enhancement in the Circuit Breakers from the existing 7.5pc to 10pc in a phased manner along with the introduction of the second level of index-based market halt at 7pc. CBs to increase 0.5pc after every two weeks and once the level of 10pc is reached, the second level of a market halt to be implemented upon 7pc move of KSE 30 Index.

In this regard, PSX said that it would like to engage with market participants through initiating a consultation process on the above-stated implementation. All market participants are therefore requested to share the initial feedback on the above proposal by November 25, 2020.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) CIRCUIT BREAKERS MARKET HALT PSX

PSX eyeing to enhance Circuit Breakers and Market Halt

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters