AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By ▼ -20.28 (-0.48%)
BR30 21,096 Decreased By ▼ -135.12 (-0.64%)
KSE100 40,444 Decreased By ▼ -209.14 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,028 Decreased By ▼ -86.15 (-0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

  • The country also reported 2,208 cases and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 18 Nov 2020

The country reported 954 more recoveries in the last 24 hours from the deadly virus, taking the nationwide tally to 325,788.

In the last 24 hours, 38,544 people were tested for the virus taking the total number of tests conducted to 5,018,483. Out of the recent tests conducted, 2,208 came out positive, taking the national tally to 363,380.

There are now 30,362 active cases in the country, out of which 104 are critical cases. The country also reported 37 fatalities from COVID-19. Pakistan has lost 7,230 people to the novel virus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the government's decision to ban public political rallies, fearing hospitals will be overwhelmed as they were in June if people do not act responsibly.

"We have decided to ban public gatherings in the country, including ours planned over the weekend, as large crowds help in the spread of the virus,” he said.

Smart lockdowns have been imposed in several neighborhoods of Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has also decided to re-impose complete lockdown across the territory for two weeks.

Coronavirus Pakistan recoveries

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

First time in history: New Zealand all set to introduce hijab in police uniform

Hafeez, Faraz tell media persons: Govt, IMF to discuss how to move ahead

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters