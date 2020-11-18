954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

The country reported 954 more recoveries in the last 24 hours from the deadly virus, taking the nationwide tally to 325,788.

In the last 24 hours, 38,544 people were tested for the virus taking the total number of tests conducted to 5,018,483. Out of the recent tests conducted, 2,208 came out positive, taking the national tally to 363,380.

There are now 30,362 active cases in the country, out of which 104 are critical cases. The country also reported 37 fatalities from COVID-19. Pakistan has lost 7,230 people to the novel virus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the government's decision to ban public political rallies, fearing hospitals will be overwhelmed as they were in June if people do not act responsibly.

"We have decided to ban public gatherings in the country, including ours planned over the weekend, as large crowds help in the spread of the virus,” he said.

Smart lockdowns have been imposed in several neighborhoods of Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has also decided to re-impose complete lockdown across the territory for two weeks.