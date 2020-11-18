AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Export of poultry products: Duty drawback facility allowed

Recorder Report Updated 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed duty drawback facility on the export of poultry products such as broiler chicks, boneless meat, value-added products, and table eggs with effect from November 13, 2020.

The FBR has amended the standard duty drawback notification i.e. SRO 212(I)/2009 through a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The FBR has added a new Schedule in the SRO 212(I)/2009 for extending the duty drawback facility on eight different types of poultry products.

The extent of repayment of customs duty would be within the range of 0.78 percent of the FOB value, and 3.12 percent of the FOB value on the export of these products.

