This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “G-B: rerun of 2018 general elections” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has concluded his argument by saying that “for a genuine democratic system to be created, all political forces have to learn the cost of collaboration with the establishment, both to their own credibility as well as something describable as a credible democracy. Only principled opposition to an establishment-created, false political dispensation can take the country forward.”

In my view, however, the two major political parties of the country – PPP and PML-N – will be required to come clean about assets in foreign lands before these parties’ leadership decides to articulate any concrete strategy aimed at ending establishment’s dominance in politics and governance. It is a fact that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have had their reputations stained in this regard.

HAMID KHAN (LAHORE)

