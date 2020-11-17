AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Gmail Users Will Now Have More Control Over Their Data

  • Google is launching new options which will allow users to opt out of Gmail’s data-hungry smart features.
BR Web Desk 17 Nov 2020

Google has introduced a new options for its Gmail users, allowing them to opt out of having their Gmail, Chat and Meet data used to offer other smart features like Smart Compose and Smart Reply. This new option will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Previously, Gmail users were able to turn these smart features on and off at will. However, now this new option will enable them to disable background data processing at fuels these smart feature.

Users will see two dialog boxes. The first dialogue box will allow them to turn off data processing for smart features offered within Gmail such as Smart Compose, automatic email filtering, summary cards shown above emails, extraction of email details for calendar entries.

The second dialogue box will allow users to turn off data processing of their Gmail, Chat, and Meet for other Google products such as the Assistant and Maps. Users can enable these features again by opening their accounts’ settings in Gmail.

Google also explains that users cannot disable data processing for one smart feature like Smart Compose, and turn it off for another such as the Summary Cards, because both these features use the same data.

Nonetheless these new options will give users a lot of control over how their data is shared and stored – something which has become increasingly pertinent today.

