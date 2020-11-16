GB Elections: Bilawal announces to join protest

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that he will be joining a protest against Gilgit-Baltistan election, saying that ‘elections been stolen’.

The PPP Chairman on Monday made the announcement via tweet which states: “My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit Baltistan in their protest shortly.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the polls.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the Imran Khan-led PTI grabbed nine seats while PPP came second with three victories.

Meanwhile, PML-N, JUI-F, and MWM have won one each while Independent candidates secured six.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, were vying for 23 general seats in the third legislative assembly of the northern region.