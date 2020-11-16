No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said on Monday that no decision has made on the closure of educational institutions in Punjab.

He took to his Twitter handle after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference concluded its meeting. He added that the ministerial conference discussed all options, but no immediate decision has been taken for now.

"Next meeting will be on Monday 23rd November, 2020 for further review of the COVID 19 situation," the minister tweeted.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference to decide about the early winter holidays for the students as the second coronavirus wave hits the country. The meeting was attended by all provincial education ministers.