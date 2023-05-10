Budget 2021-22

Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 10
|
289.95
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 10
|
287.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 10
|
135.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 10
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 10
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / May 10
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / May 9
|
5.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 9
|
4119.17
|
Nasdaq / May 9
|
12179.55
|
Dow Jones / May 9
|
33561.81
|
India Sensex / May 10
|
61916.50
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 10
|
29150.06
|
Hang Seng / May 10
|
19742.70
|
FTSE 100 / May 10
|
7760.31
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 10
|
15919.14
|
France CAC40 / May 10
|
7383.95
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 9
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 9
|
197274
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 9
|
81.14
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 10
|
73.18
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 10
|
2030.36