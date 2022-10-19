BR Roundtable

Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 19
|
222
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 19
|
221
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 19
|
149.73
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 19
|
1
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 19
|
1.12
|
Euro to USD / Oct 19
|
0.98
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 18
|
3.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 19
|
3694.25
|
India Sensex / Oct 19
|
59107.19
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 19
|
27257.38
|
Nasdaq / Oct 19
|
10756.71
|
Hang Seng / Oct 19
|
16595.60
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 19
|
6915.88
|
Dow Jones / Oct 19
|
30574.54
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 19
|
12717.39
|
France CAC40 / Oct 19
|
6051.68
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 18
|
17735
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 19
|
83.82
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 19
|
128944
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 19
|
1634.30
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 19
|
80.21