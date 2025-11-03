BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
US stocks mostly rise after Amazon-OpenAI deal

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2025 08:54pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday behind strength in some leading tech names after ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signed a $38 billion deal with Amazon’s AWS cloud computing arm.

Shares of Amazon, which soared Friday following earnings, jumped another 5.5 percent following the latest deal, which further bolsters the market’s enthusiasm about the artificial intelligence boom.

About 20 minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led major indices, rising 0.6 percent to 23,876.79.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Resilient stocks rally faces earnings wave after AI, Fed wobbles

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3 percent to 47,429.15, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.1 percent to 6,847.94.

Investors are also looking ahead to a handful of earnings reports in the coming period, including Airbnb and McDonald’s this week and earnings from Disney and AI giant Nvidia later this month.

“You can identify individual stocks that might have disappointed,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research. “But overall, it’s been a very good earnings season.”

Among individual companies, Kenvue surged 17.1 percent after the Tylenol-maker reached a $48.7 billion deal to be acquired by US consumer goods giant Kimberly-Clark. Kimberly-Clark fell 12.3 percent.

