Duffer brothers tease big and emotional ‘Stranger Things’ final season

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 11:45am
LUCCA: Fans can expect more action and plenty of emotion in the highly-anticipated fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” which will wrap up the Netflix phenomenon after nine years, its creators said on Friday.

Speaking at the first global promotional event for season five in the Italian city of Lucca, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer said they were anxious and excited for fans to see the final instalment after working on it for three years.

“Bringing it out in the world is nerve-wracking, but we’re ready to finally show it,” Ross Duffer told Reuters.

“The scale of it is bigger … it’s more action and more special effects, but it’s also by far the most emotional season because it’s the end of the story for all of these characters,” Matt Duffer added.

Show became massive hit in 2016

The Duffer brothers were attending the Lucca Comics & Games convention, taking part in a press conference as well as fan Q&A. The first-ever “Stranger Things” episode was also scheduled to screen on the convention’s movie section programme.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins, “Stranger Things” follows a group of young friends battling supernatural horrors from the Upside Down alternate dimension.

The Emmy Award-winning show became a massive hit upon its release in 2016, gaining a loyal following around the world and spawning video games, merchandise, cosplay, immersive experiences and a Tony Award-winning play.

Starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour, the show catapulted its young cast, led by Millie Bobby Brown who plays a girl called Eleven with psychokinetic powers, into the global spotlight.

“You work on something for a decade and we become a family and saying goodbye to it, it’s full of emotions, it’s not just sad it’s just overwhelming in general,” actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, said.

“That last day (on set) was certainly a big one. Certainly lots of tears and giggles and hugs.” Season five will be split into three parts, with the first four episodes airing on November 26, the next three on December 25 and the finale on December 31.

The last episode will also screen in select cinemas in the United States and Canada.

