BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

Terence J Sigamony Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 09:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) judgment allowing the Cantonment Board to levy property tax on the properties managed by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, on Friday heard the ETPB appeals challenging the imposition of property tax on properties vested in and managed by the federal government through the Board.

The bench while passing injunctive order in favour of the ETPB, issued notice to the Cantonment Board, Peshawar to examine the constitutional question relating to the tax immunity of federal properties, managed through statutory federal institutions.

Appeal against SHC order in ETPB case: Right to fair trial must be ensured by courts: SC

The case stems from the PHC’s judgment dated 10 March 2020, which upheld the authority of the Cantonment Board, Peshawar to levy property tax on ETPB-managed properties. The ETPB, aggrieved by the decision, filed three civil appeals before the Supreme Court, seeking suspension of the impugned judgment and protection of its constitutional immunity from local taxation.

Hafiz Ehsaan Ahmad Khokhar, appearing on behalf of the ETPB, submitted that the levy of property tax on federal properties is unconstitutional and violative of Article 165 of the Constitution, which categorically bars the imposition of any provincial or local tax on the property of the federation without its consent. He emphasized that no such consent was ever accorded by the Federal Government, rendering the impugned notices void ab initio.

Hafiz Ehsaan further argued that under Section 6 of the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) Act, 1975, all evacuee trust properties stand vested in the federal government, with the ETPB serving merely as its statutory instrumentality. Accordingly, any attempt by a Cantonment Board to impose property tax on such properties amounts to taxing the federation itself, a measure expressly prohibited by the constitutional scheme.

The ETPB counsel, while referring to Article 165 of the Constitution, contended that no tax can be levied or collected except by authority of law, and any levy inconsistent with the Constitution or imposed without legislative competence is null and void. Since the Cantonment Board derives its powers solely from delegated legislation and lacks constitutional competence to tax federal property, its imposition constitutes a clear usurpation of federal fiscal authority.

He further submitted that ETPB properties are federal in nature as per section 6 of ETPB Act 1975, dedicated to religious, charitable, and welfare purposes, and maintained through federal resources without availing local municipal services. Therefore, the levy is not only without lawful authority but also lacks quid pro quo, violating the constitutional principle of fiscal fairness and proportionality embedded in Articles 165 of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC FBR property tax PHC Peshawar High Court ETPB tax levy SC constitutional bench Evacuee Trust Property Board ETPB managed properties Cantonment Board

Comments

200 characters

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories