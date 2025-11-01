BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

All eyes on Istanbul talks

Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

EDITORIAL: First things first, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed yesterday morning to continue a ceasefire between the two countries following a rapid deterioration of ties characterised by clashes on the Pak-Afghan border earlier last month. The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan hopes for a “positive outcome” of the next round of talks with the Afghan Taliban set to begin on November 6.

It is important to note that the collapse of the recent Pak-Afghan talks in Istanbul — mediated by Türkiye and Qatar and their subsequent salvage by the hosts resulting in extension of the temporary ceasefire is a sobering reminder of how deep mistrust continues to define relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

The dialogue, aimed at addressing the persistent scourge of cross-border terrorism perpetrated by groups such as the so-called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), broke down despite Pakistan’s presentation of “irrefutable evidence” that Afghan soil was being used for attacks inside Pakistan. The failure of the talks highlighted the widening gulf between the two governments and the complexities of dealing with militant networks that operate across porous borders.

According to Pakistani officials, the talks reached a dead end because the Afghan Taliban were unwilling to take verifiable action against the TTP, a group ideologically aligned with them and deeply embedded within Afghanistan’s militant landscape. Pakistan’s principal demand — concrete and transparent measures to dismantle TTP sanctuaries inside Afghanistan — remains unmet.

The situation reflects a broader pattern of the Kabul regime’s reluctance to curb the TTP’s activities — a hesitation rooted in old alliances and ideological affinities. Meanwhile, the security situation on our western border shows no sign of ease. On the very day the Istanbul dialogue collapsed, six Pakistani soldiers, including a young captain, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while attacks in Balochistan injured several civilians and narrowly missed the Peshawar-bound passenger train.

These incidents point to a sustained campaign of cross-border violence that continues to test Pakistan’s patience. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s warning of “severe consequences” for Kabul reflects the growing frustration within Islamabad’s policy circles. Pakistan’s recent airstrikes on terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan demonstrated that it is prepared to act unilaterally if diplomatic efforts continue to yield little.

Yet, while Pakistan has every right — indeed, every obligation — to defend its citizens and territory, an outright confrontation with Afghanistan would serve neither country’s long-term interests. The two neighbours share deep historical, ethnic, and economic ties. Escalation could destabilise an already fragile border region, disrupt vital trade routes, and exacerbate humanitarian suffering on both sides. More dangerously, persistent hostility could open the door for external actors seeking to exploit the situation for their own ends. The way forward therefore lies in a balanced strategy that combines firm security measures with sustained diplomatic engagement.

More importantly, mediation by Türkiye and Qatar, trusted by both sides, could still help craft a verifiable and workable mechanism to curb terrorism and rebuild mutual confidence. But for peace to take root, Kabul must demonstrate through action that it will no longer allow its soil to be used against a neighbour that has long borne the brunt of Afghanistan-related regional instability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TTP Pak Afghan border BLA Türkiye and Qatar

Comments

200 characters

All eyes on Istanbul talks

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories