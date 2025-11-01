BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-11-01

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 31, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Oct-25      29-Oct-25      28-Oct-25      27-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103446        0.10333       0.103186       0.103063
Euro                             0.849261       0.853484       0.852074       0.853181
Japanese yen                   0.00481558      0.0048383     0.00480428     0.00479193
U.K. pound                       0.969077       0.969595       0.975013       0.978482
U.S. dollar                      0.735291       0.733486       0.732652       0.732973
Algerian dinar                 0.00565094     0.00564134      0.0056392     0.00563489
Australian dollar                0.484924       0.483807       0.480913       0.478851
Botswana pula                   0.0553674      0.0553782       0.055242      0.0552662
Brazilian real                    0.13656       0.137331       0.136475       0.136398
Brunei dollar                    0.567092       0.566224       0.565754       0.564738
Canadian dollar                  0.525696       0.527081        0.52486       0.523739
Chilean peso                   0.00078175    0.000778954    0.000780921    0.000776891
Czech koruna                    0.0348562      0.0350816                     0.0350755
Danish krone                     0.113722       0.114279       0.114078       0.114224
Indian rupee                   0.00829855     0.00830831     0.00829768     0.00832321
Israeli New Shekel               0.225757       0.225688       0.224809       0.224907
Korean won                    0.000513113     0.00051139     0.00051145    0.000510391
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40724        2.40133        2.39938        2.39886
Malaysian ringgit                0.175174       0.175035       0.174399       0.173938
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160812      0.0160173      0.0160364      0.0160125
Mexican peso                     0.039664      0.0398478      0.0397867      0.0398589
New Zealand dollar               0.424667       0.424065       0.423253
Norwegian krone                 0.0728054      0.0733332      0.0732432      0.0733479
Omani rial                        1.91233        1.90764        1.90547         1.9063
Peruvian sol                      0.21722       0.216559       0.217018       0.217049
Philippine peso                 0.0124619      0.0124101      0.0124841       0.012501
Polish zloty                     0.201339       0.201513       0.201682       0.201394
Qatari riyal                     0.202003       0.201507       0.201278       0.201366
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196078       0.195596       0.195374       0.195459
Singapore dollar                 0.567092       0.566224       0.565754       0.564738
Swedish krona                    0.077629      0.0783301      0.0780216      0.0781874
Swiss franc                      0.918368       0.920078       0.922039       0.921631
Thai baht                       0.0226711      0.0226917      0.0224823      0.0224302
Trinidadian dollar               0.109423       0.109254       0.109026       0.108483
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200215       0.199724       0.199497       0.199584
Uruguayan peso                  0.0184547      0.0183983      0.0183733       0.018397
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories