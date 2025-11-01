WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 31, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Oct-25 29-Oct-25 28-Oct-25 27-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103446 0.10333 0.103186 0.103063
Euro 0.849261 0.853484 0.852074 0.853181
Japanese yen 0.00481558 0.0048383 0.00480428 0.00479193
U.K. pound 0.969077 0.969595 0.975013 0.978482
U.S. dollar 0.735291 0.733486 0.732652 0.732973
Algerian dinar 0.00565094 0.00564134 0.0056392 0.00563489
Australian dollar 0.484924 0.483807 0.480913 0.478851
Botswana pula 0.0553674 0.0553782 0.055242 0.0552662
Brazilian real 0.13656 0.137331 0.136475 0.136398
Brunei dollar 0.567092 0.566224 0.565754 0.564738
Canadian dollar 0.525696 0.527081 0.52486 0.523739
Chilean peso 0.00078175 0.000778954 0.000780921 0.000776891
Czech koruna 0.0348562 0.0350816 0.0350755
Danish krone 0.113722 0.114279 0.114078 0.114224
Indian rupee 0.00829855 0.00830831 0.00829768 0.00832321
Israeli New Shekel 0.225757 0.225688 0.224809 0.224907
Korean won 0.000513113 0.00051139 0.00051145 0.000510391
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40724 2.40133 2.39938 2.39886
Malaysian ringgit 0.175174 0.175035 0.174399 0.173938
Mauritian rupee 0.0160812 0.0160173 0.0160364 0.0160125
Mexican peso 0.039664 0.0398478 0.0397867 0.0398589
New Zealand dollar 0.424667 0.424065 0.423253
Norwegian krone 0.0728054 0.0733332 0.0732432 0.0733479
Omani rial 1.91233 1.90764 1.90547 1.9063
Peruvian sol 0.21722 0.216559 0.217018 0.217049
Philippine peso 0.0124619 0.0124101 0.0124841 0.012501
Polish zloty 0.201339 0.201513 0.201682 0.201394
Qatari riyal 0.202003 0.201507 0.201278 0.201366
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196078 0.195596 0.195374 0.195459
Singapore dollar 0.567092 0.566224 0.565754 0.564738
Swedish krona 0.077629 0.0783301 0.0780216 0.0781874
Swiss franc 0.918368 0.920078 0.922039 0.921631
Thai baht 0.0226711 0.0226917 0.0224823 0.0224302
Trinidadian dollar 0.109423 0.109254 0.109026 0.108483
U.A.E. dirham 0.200215 0.199724 0.199497 0.199584
Uruguayan peso 0.0184547 0.0183983 0.0183733 0.018397
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
