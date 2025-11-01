WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 31, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Oct-25 29-Oct-25 28-Oct-25 27-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103446 0.10333 0.103186 0.103063 Euro 0.849261 0.853484 0.852074 0.853181 Japanese yen 0.00481558 0.0048383 0.00480428 0.00479193 U.K. pound 0.969077 0.969595 0.975013 0.978482 U.S. dollar 0.735291 0.733486 0.732652 0.732973 Algerian dinar 0.00565094 0.00564134 0.0056392 0.00563489 Australian dollar 0.484924 0.483807 0.480913 0.478851 Botswana pula 0.0553674 0.0553782 0.055242 0.0552662 Brazilian real 0.13656 0.137331 0.136475 0.136398 Brunei dollar 0.567092 0.566224 0.565754 0.564738 Canadian dollar 0.525696 0.527081 0.52486 0.523739 Chilean peso 0.00078175 0.000778954 0.000780921 0.000776891 Czech koruna 0.0348562 0.0350816 0.0350755 Danish krone 0.113722 0.114279 0.114078 0.114224 Indian rupee 0.00829855 0.00830831 0.00829768 0.00832321 Israeli New Shekel 0.225757 0.225688 0.224809 0.224907 Korean won 0.000513113 0.00051139 0.00051145 0.000510391 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40724 2.40133 2.39938 2.39886 Malaysian ringgit 0.175174 0.175035 0.174399 0.173938 Mauritian rupee 0.0160812 0.0160173 0.0160364 0.0160125 Mexican peso 0.039664 0.0398478 0.0397867 0.0398589 New Zealand dollar 0.424667 0.424065 0.423253 Norwegian krone 0.0728054 0.0733332 0.0732432 0.0733479 Omani rial 1.91233 1.90764 1.90547 1.9063 Peruvian sol 0.21722 0.216559 0.217018 0.217049 Philippine peso 0.0124619 0.0124101 0.0124841 0.012501 Polish zloty 0.201339 0.201513 0.201682 0.201394 Qatari riyal 0.202003 0.201507 0.201278 0.201366 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196078 0.195596 0.195374 0.195459 Singapore dollar 0.567092 0.566224 0.565754 0.564738 Swedish krona 0.077629 0.0783301 0.0780216 0.0781874 Swiss franc 0.918368 0.920078 0.922039 0.921631 Thai baht 0.0226711 0.0226917 0.0224823 0.0224302 Trinidadian dollar 0.109423 0.109254 0.109026 0.108483 U.A.E. dirham 0.200215 0.199724 0.199497 0.199584 Uruguayan peso 0.0184547 0.0183983 0.0183733 0.018397 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025