BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-31

S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as Meta, Microsoft fall on spending concerns

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped on Thursday, as Meta and Microsoft fell on worries over surging AI spending, rattling investors already anxious about the US Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary policy easing.

Meta plunged 11.8 percent and was set for its biggest percentage drop in three years after the Instagram-parent forecast “notably larger” capital expenses next year, thanks to investments in artificial intelligence.

Microsoft dipped 3.5 percent after the tech giant reported a record capital expenditure of nearly USD35 billion for its fiscal first quarter and warned that spending would rise this year.

“We’re having a reset given the high expectations for the Fed and tech earnings were both called into question overnight,” said Ben Laidler, head of equity strategy at Bradesco BBI.

The pullback comes after the three major indexes notched record highs in the past four sessions, lifted by strong quarterly earnings and growing expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

On Wednesday, stocks got an extra lift after AI chip designer Nvidia became the first publicly listed company to surpass USD5 trillion in market capitalization.

Of the 222 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 84.2 percent have beaten earnings estimates as of Wednesday, according to LSEG data. That’s above the 77 percent average over the past four quarters.

Investor focus is now on results from fellow “Magnificent Seven” members Apple and Amazon, which are due after the closing bell.

Google-parent Alphabet jumped 4.9 percent as steady growth in the advertising business and cloud computing powered better-than-expected results.

Optimism around AI has been a key driver of the bull run in US stocks this year, with the top tech companies collectively accounting for 35 percent of the weight of the S&P 500.

At 11:48 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.04 points, or 0.40 percent, to 47,822.04, the S&P 500 lost 34.43 points, or 0.50 percent, to 6,855.82 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 272.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to 23,685.59.

The Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, but it also raised doubts over future policy action by saying another cut in December was not a “foregone conclusion”

S&P 500 US Federal Reserve US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as Meta, Microsoft fall on spending concerns

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories