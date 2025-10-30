BML 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
BOP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
CPHL 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
DCL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.42%)
DGKC 219.07 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-2.66%)
FCCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
HUBC 216.70 Increased By ▲ 10.00 (4.84%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.01%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 208.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.19%)
PAEL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
POWER 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 185.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
PRL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.91%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
TELE 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TRG 73.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 16,434 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 52,495 Increased By 9.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Liam Hemsworth leads ‘The Witcher’ in season four ‘refresh’

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 03:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher” returns to screens after more than two years with a new lead actor and a fresh tone, its makers say.

The new instalment, which starts streaming on Thursday, sees Australian actor Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, who played the monster hunter since the series began in 2019 and stepped down after 2023’s season three.

The show is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, and follows Geralt as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the Continent.

“It was definitely an interesting decision to make, it’s a unique situation,” Hemsworth said of taking over the role mid-series.

“It wasn’t lost on me that there’s a massive, passionate fan base that really care about this character and this world. As a fan myself, I felt like I could bring something to it and I wanted to do justice to this world.”

Hemsworth came to the project with “a lot of ideas”, hoping to inject some levity into Geralt’s storyline.

“I’m playing my interpretation of what I think is going to be beneficial to this world, this story and his journey,” he told Reuters.

Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said season four strikes a balance between the dry sense of humour brought by Hemsworth and “super dark moments”.

“It feels like a refresh for the show,” she said. “Liam brings a new energy and everyone rose to meet that, including how the show looks, how it sounds, how it moves.”

In season four, Geralt, who was last seen separated from princess Ciri and sorceress Yennefer, teams up with new travel companions and makes emotional connections.

“Matrix” actor Laurence Fishburne is another addition, playing vampire Regis. New to the fantasy genre, Fishburne was drawn by the diversity he saw in earlier seasons.

“The way that they cast this world was very non-traditional. This world looks like the world that we all live in,” he said.

Season four was filmed with the fifth and final season. Together they cover Sapkowski’s three remaining novels “Baptism of Fire”, “The Tower of the Swallow” and “Lady of the Lake”.

Netflix Liam Hemsworth The Witcher

Comments

200 characters

Liam Hemsworth leads ‘The Witcher’ in season four ‘refresh’

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1,700 points

Rupee strides ahead against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

Pakistan urges non-discriminatory access to nuclear technology to fulfill energy needs

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

Read more stories