Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 28, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Oct-25      24-Oct-25      23-Oct-25      22-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103063       0.103076       0.103119       0.103092
Euro                             0.853181       0.852517       0.851529       0.850947
Japanese yen                   0.00479193     0.00481044     0.00482602      0.0048424
U.K. pound                       0.978482       0.977583       0.979593       0.977741
U.S. dollar                      0.732973       0.734169        0.73452       0.734398
Algerian dinar                 0.00563489     0.00564157     0.00564427     0.00564257
Australian dollar                0.478851       0.477357        0.47641       0.477432
Botswana pula                   0.0552662      0.0551361      0.0550155      0.0550799
Brazilian real                                  0.136485       0.136442       0.136272
Brunei dollar                                   0.565137       0.565059       0.565879
Canadian dollar                                 0.523883        0.52492        0.52472
Chilean peso                  0.000776891    0.000776619    0.000772805    0.000771605
Czech koruna                                   0.0350288      0.0350305       0.035008
Danish krone                                    0.114129       0.114003       0.113924
Indian rupee                   0.00832321     0.00837081     0.00835181
Israeli New Shekel                              0.223152       0.221976        0.22268
Korean won                    0.000510391    0.000511046    0.000513614    0.000515838
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39886                       2.40393        2.40431
Malaysian ringgit                0.173938       0.173706       0.173645       0.173637
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160125      0.0160124      0.0160252      0.0160802
Mexican peso                                   0.0399118      0.0399124      0.0398408
New Zealand dollar                              0.422624       0.421688       0.421728
Norwegian krone                                0.0733758       0.073516      0.0730868
Omani rial                         1.9063                       1.91033        1.91001
Peruvian sol                     0.217049       0.216378       0.216353       0.217085
Philippine peso                                0.0125268      0.0125903      0.0126235
Polish zloty                     0.201394       0.201247       0.201134       0.200705
Qatari riyal                     0.201366                      0.201791       0.201758
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195459                      0.195872       0.195839
Singapore dollar                                0.565137       0.565059       0.565879
Swedish krona                                  0.0781838      0.0779839      0.0779541
Swiss franc                      0.921631        0.92186        0.91999       0.921569
Thai baht                       0.0224302      0.0223934                     0.0223915
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108639                      0.108784
U.A.E. dirham                                                  0.200005       0.199972
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0183942      0.0184275      0.0184221
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

