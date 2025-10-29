WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 28, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Oct-25 24-Oct-25 23-Oct-25 22-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103063 0.103076 0.103119 0.103092 Euro 0.853181 0.852517 0.851529 0.850947 Japanese yen 0.00479193 0.00481044 0.00482602 0.0048424 U.K. pound 0.978482 0.977583 0.979593 0.977741 U.S. dollar 0.732973 0.734169 0.73452 0.734398 Algerian dinar 0.00563489 0.00564157 0.00564427 0.00564257 Australian dollar 0.478851 0.477357 0.47641 0.477432 Botswana pula 0.0552662 0.0551361 0.0550155 0.0550799 Brazilian real 0.136485 0.136442 0.136272 Brunei dollar 0.565137 0.565059 0.565879 Canadian dollar 0.523883 0.52492 0.52472 Chilean peso 0.000776891 0.000776619 0.000772805 0.000771605 Czech koruna 0.0350288 0.0350305 0.035008 Danish krone 0.114129 0.114003 0.113924 Indian rupee 0.00832321 0.00837081 0.00835181 Israeli New Shekel 0.223152 0.221976 0.22268 Korean won 0.000510391 0.000511046 0.000513614 0.000515838 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39886 2.40393 2.40431 Malaysian ringgit 0.173938 0.173706 0.173645 0.173637 Mauritian rupee 0.0160125 0.0160124 0.0160252 0.0160802 Mexican peso 0.0399118 0.0399124 0.0398408 New Zealand dollar 0.422624 0.421688 0.421728 Norwegian krone 0.0733758 0.073516 0.0730868 Omani rial 1.9063 1.91033 1.91001 Peruvian sol 0.217049 0.216378 0.216353 0.217085 Philippine peso 0.0125268 0.0125903 0.0126235 Polish zloty 0.201394 0.201247 0.201134 0.200705 Qatari riyal 0.201366 0.201791 0.201758 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195459 0.195872 0.195839 Singapore dollar 0.565137 0.565059 0.565879 Swedish krona 0.0781838 0.0779839 0.0779541 Swiss franc 0.921631 0.92186 0.91999 0.921569 Thai baht 0.0224302 0.0223934 0.0223915 Trinidadian dollar 0.108639 0.108784 U.A.E. dirham 0.200005 0.199972 Uruguayan peso 0.0183942 0.0184275 0.0184221 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

