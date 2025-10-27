BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Markets Print 2025-10-27

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Sunday as softer-than-anticipated US inflation data bolstered hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week, while Saudi Arabia’s index dipped in tandem with oil prices.

US consumer prices increased slightly less than expected in September as a surge in the cost of gasoline was partially offset by a sharp moderation in rents, keeping the Fed on track to cut interest rates again on Wednesday.

Monetary policy shifts in the US have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

In Qatar, the index gained 0.3 percent, led by a 1.5 percent rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, while Barwa Real Estate Company added 0.3 percent ahead of its nine-month earnings announcement, due later on Sunday.

Qatar Electricity and Water Company retreated 0.4 percent ahead of nine-month results, also expected on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2 percent, hit by a 0.8 percent fall in Al Rajhi Bank

and a 2.6 percent slide in Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), marking its fourth straight session in the red.

On Monday, BSF reported a third-quarter net profit of 1.35 billion riyals (USD359.96 million), up from 1.15 billion riyals a year earlier, though it marked a sequential decline.

Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group - the bourse’s owner and operator - tumbled 3.4 percent, following a 41 percent plunge in quarterly profit.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell on Friday due to questions in the market over the Trump administration’s commitment to sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies over the war in Ukraine.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.5 percent.

Separately, the kingdom’s investment minister said on Sunday that 85 percent of the kingdom’s targets for its Vision 2030 economic programme were complete or on track as of the end of 2024.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.1 percent, hitting a new record high, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank , which was up 1.1 percent.

