KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

NNI Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

BARA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday demanded the federal government immediately release Rs850 billion owed to the province under various heads, including funds for the merged tribal districts and the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Speaking at a peace jirga in Bara, the chief minister stated that the province owed Rs550 billion for the merged districts and an additional Rs350 billion under the NFC Award. He also urged the federal authorities to clear Rs220 billion in outstanding Net Hydel Profit payments.

PM Shehbaz felicitates KP CM Afridi, vows cooperation for national interest

CM Afridi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood with the state of Pakistan in maintaining peace and would continue to support the security forces, but warned that “collateral damage will not be tolerated this time.” “No innocent citizen’s life will be lost; there will be accountability if that happens,” he declared, adding that decisions concerning the merged tribal districts must include the provincial government, tribal elders, and parliamentarians. “We will not accept decisions made behind closed doors,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that preparations were underway for another military operation in the region, which his government would not allow. “In the past, unrest claimed the lives of 80,000 people, including sacrifices by the police, CTD, and security forces. Peace was restored after immense suffering,” he added.

Afridi reiterated that the province seeks both peace and development. “At the time of the merger, the federal government promised Rs100 billion annually for the tribal districts, but that commitment has yet to be fulfilled,” he said.

