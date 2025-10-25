World
Trump to meet Qatar’s emir and PM during stop en-route to Malaysia, White House official says
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar’s Emir and prime minister on Air Force One...
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar’s Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en-route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official said on Saturday.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would join Trump in Qatar, the official said.
Comments