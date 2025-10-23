BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

Modern energy-efficient models: NTDC chairman briefs SAPM

Press Release Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:17am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and briefed him on modern energy-efficient models designed for both industrial and domestic use.

During the meeting, the NTDC Chairman highlighted that the use of insulation in buildings can significantly contribute to energy conservation by maintaining internal temperatures at optimal levels. He informed that the Energy Use Building Codes have been introduced for this very purpose, and their implementation has already begun under the directives of the Federal Government.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that modern technology and sustainable energy solutions are essential for Pakistan’s progress. He noted that energy demand rises sharply during the summer months in both industrial operations and daily life, adding that insulation in buildings is an effective solution to reduce transmission costs and meet the high seasonal demand.

“Pakistan’s GDP growth is closely linked with energy costs,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan. “To enhance regional competitiveness, adopting sustainable energy practices in industries is the need of the hour.”

The Special Assistant directed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to collaborate with NTDC and submit a progress report on the implementation of energy-efficient models.

Additionally, Haroon Akhtar Khan was invited by a delegation from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to participate in the upcoming Asia Transit Summit 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector NTDC Haroon Akhtar Khan SAPM on Industries and Production Modern energy efficient models

Comments

200 characters

Modern energy-efficient models: NTDC chairman briefs SAPM

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories