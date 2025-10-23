Modern energy-efficient models: NTDC chairman briefs SAPM

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and briefed him on modern energy-efficient models designed for both industrial and domestic use.

During the meeting, the NTDC Chairman highlighted that the use of insulation in buildings can significantly contribute to energy conservation by maintaining internal temperatures at optimal levels. He informed that the Energy Use Building Codes have been introduced for this very purpose, and their implementation has already begun under the directives of the Federal Government.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that modern technology and sustainable energy solutions are essential for Pakistan’s progress. He noted that energy demand rises sharply during the summer months in both industrial operations and daily life, adding that insulation in buildings is an effective solution to reduce transmission costs and meet the high seasonal demand.

“Pakistan’s GDP growth is closely linked with energy costs,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan. “To enhance regional competitiveness, adopting sustainable energy practices in industries is the need of the hour.”

The Special Assistant directed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to collaborate with NTDC and submit a progress report on the implementation of energy-efficient models.

Additionally, Haroon Akhtar Khan was invited by a delegation from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to participate in the upcoming Asia Transit Summit 2025.

