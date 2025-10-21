Punjab CM announces Rs100bn package for flood victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a historic package worth Rs100 billion for rehabilitation of flood victims across Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Flood Victims Rehabilitation Programme,’ she said free transport would also be provided to facilitate flood victims in accessing relief funds across Punjab. She emphasized that every single penny is allocated exclusively for flood victims and will not be diverted elsewhere.

She added that Punjab treasury is a trust of people and would be spent on them alone. She highlighted that they had initiated a transparent and self-funded rescue and relief operation, without seeking international aid.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Punjab government including herself and her cabinet, remained with flood- affected families for several weeks during recent devastating flood crisis. She noted that over 1,700 teams comprising personnel from Pakistan army, revenue, livestock and agriculture departments have been conducting door-to-door surveys, with over 70 percent already completed. Relief disbursements have begun even before flood survey’s completion.

She noted, “When disaster struck, I didn’t stay home or in the office for even a single day.” She outlined, “We considered flood victims as our guests and served them as such.” She reported that 2.5 million people were relocated to safe areas, over 1.2 million individuals received medical treatment through 100 field hospitals and livestock vaccinations were carried out across flood- affected zones in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that no corruption will be tolerated in flood relief distribution mechanism. A robust system has been established to ensure that only verified flood-affected individuals receive financial and other assistance.

Key Highlights from Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s address include: Rs. 100 billion allocated exclusively for flood rehabilitation, transport services arranged for victims to collect aid, transparent door-to-door survey conducted by 10,000 personnel across Punjab.

The CM added that flood relief camps established at 75 locations, offering food, shelter and assistance to flood victims, 71,000+ bank accounts opened for direct disbursement of funds to victims. She highlighted that first phase covers 15 districts, with relief being already delivered to flood victims.

The Chief Minister stated that electric buses being introduced across various cities in the province with fare as low as Rs 20, reflecting inclusive development and progress across Punjab. She affirmed that no flood camp will close until every last flood victim receives entitled aid. She stated, “The loss suffered by each flood-affected family is being compensated. I made a promise to rebuild their lives, and today I’m fulfilling that promise.” She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his encouragement and paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for instilling leadership values in her.

Maryam also reiterated her vision to ensure equal development across Punjab. She said, “Whether big cities or small towns, every area of Punjab deserves equal resources and opportunities. Every family in Punjab is as important to me as my own.” She asserted, “As long as I am the Chief Minister, no one will dare look at the people of Punjab with a sinister eye,” She added, “I am happier than flood victims themselves on seeing relief goods are being provided to them without any discrimination across Punjab.”

She concluded by asking for prayers for even more resources, promising that every additional rupee would be placed at the disposal of flood- affected people for their complete rehabilitation in Punjab. She outlined, “Maryam Nawaz is everyone’s Chief Minister and everyone’s daughter.”

