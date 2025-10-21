BML 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.91%)
CNERGY 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 241.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.37%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
FFL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.83%)
GCIL 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
HUBC 220.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.72%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 101.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 218.70 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (2.3%)
PAEL 57.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PIBTL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.82%)
POWER 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.54%)
PPL 187.69 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PRL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
PTC 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
SNGP 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
TPLP 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TREET 30.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.11%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,604 Increased By 122.3 (0.7%)
BR30 56,261 Increased By 195.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 167,752 Increased By 1509.2 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,331 Increased By 444.1 (0.87%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Pakistan posts current account surplus in Sept on stronger remittances

Rizwan Bhatti Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:50am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account turned into a surplus in September 2025, supported by higher inflows of workers’ remittances, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the vSBP, the country recorded a current account surplus of USD 110 million in September 2025, reversing a USD 325 million deficit in August 2025.This marks the first monthly surplus of FY26 after two consecutive months of deficits.

Earlier, the current account had earlier recorded a USD 254 million deficit in July 2025 and another deficit in August 2025.

Year-on-year, the current account also reflected a marked improvement, shifting to a surplus in September 2025 from a USD 52 million deficit in September 2024.

Analysts said that remittance inflows remained robust, reaching USD 3.18 billion, up 11 percent year-on-year, providing key support to the external account and helping narrow the gap in the overall balance of payments.

On a quarterly basis, the current account deficit increased 18 percent to USD 594 million in July–September FY26, compared with USD 502 million in the same period last year.

SBP expecting some surge in the imports in FY26 due to the expansion in economic activity and expected shortages of agricultural commodities. On the other hand, the slowdown in global demand and damages to agriculture produce are expected to weigh on exports.

However, SBP said that lower US tariff on Pakistan’s exports relative to the competitors may partly offset the fallout of floods and adverse global developments. Further, the workers’ remittances are maintaining the momentum and likely to partly offset the deterioration in trade deficit. Incorporating these trends, recently SBP has projected that current account deficit is likely to be in the range of 0-1.0percent of GDP in FY26 as against arecord surplus of USD 2.1 billion in FY25.

The country’s total goods exports were amounted to USD 7.9 billion in September 2025, up from USD 7.42 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, total imports increased by 8 percent to clocked in at USD15.43 billion during September 2025 compared to USD 14.255 billion in September 2024.

This significant improvement in the current account balance during the last fiscal year is attributed to the strong growth in workers’ remittances, which more than offset the deficits in trade and primary income accounts. The increase in remittances was driven by various initiatives implemented by the government and the SBP, which also resulted in lower kerb premium.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Remittances SBP current account surplus Pakistan current account surplus

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan posts current account surplus in Sept on stronger remittances

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points in early trade

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil declines on oversupply fears

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan dives 34% to $568.8mn in FY26’s Q1

Industrial production boost: Power Division directed to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Read more stories