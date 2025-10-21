BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-21

Earnings power Indian stocks to fourth day of gains

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

MUMBAI: Indian equities rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, ahead of a two-day holiday, due to better-than-expected earnings from banks and index heavyweight Reliance.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex increased about 0.5 percent each to one-year-highs of 25,843.15 and 84,363.37, respectively. Their 2.8 percent gain over four sessions has left them less than 2 percent shy of their lifetime highs hit in September 2024.

The flurry of earnings over the weekend ensured trading volumes were normal ahead of the market holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday for a local festival, an analyst and a trader said.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The “domestic markets will reverse their underperformance over global peers as optimism is gradually returning, and the stage is set for recovery as valuations are reasonable and earnings downgrades have bottomed out,” said Amisha Vora, chairperson and managing director at PL Capital.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Earnings power Indian stocks to fourth day of gains

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories