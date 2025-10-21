BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Oct 21, 2025

Moderate business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,100 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

Approximately, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Dad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 300 bales of Khair Pur Mirus were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 400 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 2200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund and 600 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,100 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 325 per kg.

