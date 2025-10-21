IESCO recovers Rs6842.7m from defaulters

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Khalid Mahmood, has emphasized that timely payment of electricity bills is vital for ensuring the financial stability of the company, for national economy growth and same is a national responsibility of general public as well.

He said that in light of directions and targets fixed by the Federal Government and Ministry of Energy Power Division IESCO recovery formations are utilizing all resources to ensure timely collections of electricity bills especially from running and dead Defaulters and he himself monitoring all activities personally.

While sharing details IESCO Chief informed that recovery teams have successfully recovered Rs 6,842 million from 227,511 running and dead defaulters so far and teams also disconnected the power supply of many customers who failed to clear dues despite repeated notices. He committed that the action will continue against defaulters.

