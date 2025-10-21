EOBI chief visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: “Some amendments are being made regarding the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits (EOBI) Institution and the issues of the provinces, which will be approved by the Assembly very soon, which will reduce the problems.”

This was stated by EOBI Chairman Dr Javed Ahmed Sheikh while addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that the institution has been digitised, after which the concerned worker will get an EOBI card along with the payment of contribution. He said that last year, 37,500 pension cases were received, out of which 36,500 have been decided. Regarding audit cases, he said that other institutions audit at least 10 percent of cases, while EOBI is auditing only 3 to 4 percent of cases. He said that last year, pension worth five and a half billion rupees was distributed.

