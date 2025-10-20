BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.06 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (6.22%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
CPHL 90.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.58%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
DGKC 243.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.72%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
GCIL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
HUBC 220.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (0.91%)
KEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
NBP 208.30 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.42%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.16%)
PIBTL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
POWER 19.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.83%)
PPL 184.49 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PRL 36.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.01%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.73%)
SSGC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 165,236 Increased By 791.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 50,624 Increased By 156.4 (0.31%)
Markets Print 2025-10-20

Saudi bourse ends 4-day winning streak on weak oil

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed lower on Sunday, snapping a four-session winning streak due to soft oil prices, while Egypt’s index reached a fresh all-time high.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1 percent, dragged lower by a 0.6 percent fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.6 percent decrease in oil major Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - managed small gains on Friday but were headed for a weekly loss of nearly 3 percent after the IEA forecast a growing glut and US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.1 percent, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 1 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 0.6 percent, led by a 5.1 percent gain in Egypt Aluminum.

Egypt raised prices on a wide range of fuel products on Friday, the country’s official gazette said, marking the second increase this year, in line with government policies to reduce subsidies and ease a budget deficit.

