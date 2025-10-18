BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast at explosives plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan kills three people, governor says

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2025 01:04pm

MOSCOW: Three people were killed and five injured in a blast at the Avangard explosives plant in the city of Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan region, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said on Saturday via his Telegram channel.

The explosion at the plant occurred on Friday evening.

Forensic experts are investigating the cause of the blast, Khabirov said, denying that it was caused by Ukrainian drone strikes.

The emergency services said on Saturday that they had completed search and rescue operations at the Sterlitamak plant, which had continued throughout the night.

Ukraine could use reparations loan to buy weapons outside Europe, document shows

The Avangard plant manufactures industrial explosives and dismantles ammunition.

Since 2022, the plant has been controlled by the Russian state industrial conglomerate Rostec.

Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian plant

Comments

200 characters

Blast at explosives plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan kills three people, governor says

Khawaja Asif to lead dialogue on border security with Taliban today: FO

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

SBP seen holding policy rates as inflation rises post-floods

No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS warns India

Pakistan plans to extend debt maturity to reduce refinancing, interest rate risks: Aurangzeb

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch GO AI Hub to strengthen tech ties

Gold price per tola falls Rs10,600 in Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board withdraws from tri-nation series amid cross-border tension

Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

Read more stories