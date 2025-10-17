Over 1.47mn Afghans ‘repatriated’, as govt rules out further extensions

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting that reviewed progress of the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees and reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to ensure the early and dignified return of all illegal Afghans, the PM Office said in a statement.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the representative of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and senior federal and provincial officials attended the meeting in Islamabad.

The forum was briefed that 1,477,592 Afghan nationals have been repatriated as of October 16, 2025, and that no further extensions will be granted to illegal Afghan residents. Only individuals holding valid Pakistani visas will be allowed to stay.

The meeting was also informed that the number of exit points on the Afghan border is being increased to facilitate faster and easier repatriation.

The prime minister told the forum that he had a telephone conversation with the newly-elected KP chief minister the previous day and assured him full cooperation from the federal government.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an important unit of the federation, and the federal government stands ready to cooperate with the provincial government in every way for the welfare and development of its people,” he said.

Due to the absence of the KP CM, Advisor to CM on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam represented him at the meeting.

The premier said Pakistan had always supported Afghanistan through decades of hardships. He added that Pakistan sacrificed thousands of precious lives and suffered billions of dollars in economic losses in the war against terrorism.

He expressed grave concern that terrorist attacks in Pakistan were being carried out from Afghan soil, with Afghans involved in such incidents.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan has made vigorous diplomatic and political efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan.

“The deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs, minister for defence, and other senior officials have visited Afghanistan multiple times to hold talks with the interim Afghan government regarding preventing the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

He remarked that the brave people of Pakistan, who lost their loved ones in the war against terrorism, were questioning that how long the government would continue to bear the burden of Afghan refugees.

The statement comes amid truce between the neighbouring countries after skirmishes that claimed dozens of lives on both sides of the border.

Shehbaz directed that all provincial governments and federal and provincial institutions work in close coordination to ensure the early repatriation of all Afghans illegally residing in Pakistan.

He termed Afghanistan’s recent attack on Pakistan and its support for infiltration attempts by militants as deeply concerning.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Armed Forces responded firmly and effectively in response to the attack.

He paid tribute to Field Marshal Munir, under whose command the Pakistan Army repelled Afghanistan’s aggression.

“Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s armed forces have already demonstrated during Indian aggression that they possess the professional capability to defend the homeland,” he added.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees.

It was briefed that providing shelter or accommodation to illegal Afghan nationals in Pakistan was a criminal offence, and such individuals were being identified.

The government will involve the public in the repatriation process of Afghan refugees, and no one will be allowed to harbour Afghans in violation of government policy.

The prime minister instructed that elderly people, women, children, and minorities be treated respectfully during the repatriation process.

The prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and the representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic success and lauded the leadership of PM Shehbaz and COAS Munir for their central role in this regard.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the forum decided that all recommendations presented in the session would be implemented strictly.

The prime minister requested full cooperation from the provinces in implementing the repatriation plan for Afghan refugees.