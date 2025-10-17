BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech’s profit rises on non-core business boost

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 04:57pm

Indian engineering firm Tata Technologies reported a 5% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as growth in its non-automotive business cushioned weakness in its key auto-focused segment.

The firm, which provides engineering, product design and manufacturing digitalisation services to automotive clients, as well as to aerospace and industrial machinery firms, warned about near-term demand being tepid.

Engineering research and development firms like Tata Technologies, which depend heavily on outsourcing work from U.S. and European clients, have been under pressure as automotive clients cut back on investments and R&D spending reeling from the impact of U.S. tariffs, according to analysts.

Revenue from its bigger services segment, which makes up 77% of overall revenue, remained flat. Revenue in its smaller technology solutions segment — which provides digital engineering, upskilling solutions, and enterprise IT services — rose 6.6% during the quarter.

Their overall revenue rose 2% to 13.23 billion rupees ($150.3 million) in the three months to September end.

The company, which counts Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors among its largest clients, said its consolidated net profit rose to 1.66 billion rupees from 1.57 billion rupees a year earlier.

“While we may see some short-term, tactical challenges in Q3, we remain confident in a solid rebound in Q4, supported by a robust pipeline, improving demand trends, and continued operational excellence,” CEO Warren Harris said in a statement.

India Tata Group Tata Technologies

Comments

200 characters

Indian engineering firm Tata Tech’s profit rises on non-core business boost

Floods likely to hit Pakistan’s growth outlook, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

CTBCM: Pakistan to hold first-ever auction to sell power at competitive price

India expects $7.4 billion spending on fighter jet engines over next decade

Qatar-backed Islamic insurance firm plans IPO in Pakistan next month: Bloomberg

Over 1.47mn Afghans ‘repatriated’, as govt rules out further extensions

SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights economic stability, flags global and domestic risks

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Read more stories