Bridging the divide: challenges to stability and prosperity in region

For over two decades, Pakistan has generously hosted Afghan refugees, despite the financial burden, demonstrating its longstanding commitment to Afghanistan’s stability. While this humanitarian effort came at a cost, it reflected a deep sense of responsibility towards Afghanistan.

However, in recent times, Afghanistan has allowed groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate freely from its soil, increasing violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan provinces. This ongoing cross-border terrorism is not only a security issue, it is also taking a severe toll on Pakistan’s economy.

KPK and Balochistan are crucial to Pakistan’s economy, with industries like agriculture, mining, and energy playing a significant role. KPK is a major agricultural hub, producing essential crops like wheat and maize. It also contributes heavily to livestock and dairy production, supporting both local and national markets. The province’s mining sector, which includes coal and precious stones, is vital for the construction and manufacturing industries. Similarly, Balochistan, rich in mineral resources like coal, copper, and natural gas, plays a key role in supplying energy and fueling Pakistan’s industries. The fishing industry in Balochistan also adds to national exports.

Yet, the violence and lack of security in these regions have disrupted businesses and daily life. Companies are struggling to operate in KPK and Balochistan due to constant security risks, which have led to job losses, business closures, and a general slowdown in economic activity. This instability has far-reaching consequences, particularly for local communities that depend on these industries for their livelihoods. If the situation continues unchecked, it will likely result in greater unemployment, poverty, and economic stagnation. Furthermore, the situation is not limited to Pakistan. Afghanistan’s instability directly affects both countries, given their close economic ties.

The most intense regional crisis stems from Afghanistan, which is grappling with a catastrophic socio-economic collapse. Over 62 percent of its population lives in multi-dimensional poverty, and an estimated 23.7 million people urgently require humanitarian aid. The combination of poor governance, mass unemployment, and an economy crippled by international isolation has left a desperate population vulnerable to exploitation. Unfortunately, this instability has also been exported as terrorist sanctuaries, notably for groups like the TTP, which continue to operate and spread insecurity into Pakistan’s already impoverished provinces, such as Balochistan (around 70 percent poor) and KPK (around 48 percent poor).

This ongoing crisis is not just a security issue, it is deeply intertwined with Afghanistan’s failure to govern and address the humanitarian challenges within its own borders. Continued violence will only deepen the suffering for both nations. Afghanistan must understand that peace and stability are crucial, not only for its own future but for the region as a whole. By refusing to address these issues, Afghanistan risks mutual destruction of economic potential, not just for itself, but for Pakistan as well. It is essential that Afghanistan cease hosting terror groups and work with Pakistan to address the shared challenges they face.

Pakistan’s response has been a mixture of diplomatic and military efforts. Diplomatic efforts have focused on urging Afghanistan to take concrete steps to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries. Several high-level meetings have been held, focusing on border management, counter-terrorism cooperation, and regional security. However, when Afghanistan failed to take decisive action against the groups operating from its soil, Pakistan had no choice but to take matters into its own hands. In addition to increasing security measures, Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting TTP hideouts, aiming to protect its civilian population and infrastructure in KPK and Balochistan. These military actions were a direct response to the lack of action on the Afghan side of the border, emphasizing that Pakistan would protect its sovereignty and the safety of its people at all costs.

If stability could be restored, KPK and Balochistan could play pivotal roles in facilitating trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. KPK’s strategic location could make it a vital trade corridor, and Balochistan’s rich resources are essential for energy and industrial projects that could benefit the entire region. However, the ongoing instability caused by terrorism is blocking this potential from being realised.

The time has come for both nations to recognize the importance of prioritizing economic development alongside security. Both countries have valuable commercial interests particularly in agriculture, mining, and energy that can provide a foundation for cooperation. If they can create a peaceful and stable environment, both nations can unlock opportunities for shared prosperity. This requires mutual understanding, trust-building, and a concerted effort to dismantle the terrorist networks that threaten the security and economic well-being of both nations.

In addition to the efforts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, it is important to address the role of other regional powers, particularly India. Instead of exacerbating tensions in the region, as seen in the recent four-day conflict ending in a ceasefire at India’s behest, it is crucial that India adopts a more responsible stance. With over 6 percent of its population living in extreme poverty and approximately 22 percent living below the general poverty line, alongside widespread malnutrition and rising unemployment, India should focus on addressing its own pressing socio-economic challenges. Rather than leveraging the situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan for political gain, India must prioritize internal development. Continued external interference will only complicate an already fragile situation, making peace and prosperity even harder to achieve.

Afghanistan must realize that peace and stability are the only viable options for its future and the future of the region. Continuing violence will only destabilize both countries further. If Afghanistan fails to act, Pakistan will take the necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its economic interests. The sooner Afghanistan cooperates, the sooner the region can move toward lasting peace and prosperity.

In conclusion, the unchecked presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan is damaging Pakistan’s economy, especially in KPK and Balochistan. These regions are vital to Pakistan’s agricultural, energy, and industrial sectors, and their instability directly affects national growth and prosperity. Afghanistan must recognize the impact of its inaction and take steps to dismantle the terrorist sanctuaries within its borders. For the sake of regional peace and prosperity, it is crucial for Afghanistan to act responsibly, not only for its own benefit but for the stability of the entire region. Only through cooperation and decisive action can both countries achieve a peaceful, stable, and economically prosperous future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025