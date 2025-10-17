WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 16, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Oct-25 14-Oct-25 10-Oct-25 09-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102911 0.102993 0.103175 0.102946
Euro 0.852198 0.84975 0.850397 0.851929
Japanese yen 0.00483651 0.0048231 0.00480445 0.00480628
U.K. pound 0.979969 0.975708 0.975369 0.981028
U.S. dollar 0.733263 0.735523 0.735129 0.733726
Algerian dinar 0.00563988 0.00564268 0.00564291 0.00563992
Australian dollar 0.477794 0.476619 0.482833 0.484846
Botswana pula 0.0551414 0.0550907 0.0554287 0.0553963
Brazilian real 0.134647 0.13379 0.135035 0.137063
Brunei dollar 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978
Canadian dollar 0.522081 0.523653 0.525092 0.52409
Chilean peso 0.000760891 0.000768042 0.000774823 0.000771166
Czech koruna 0.0351011 0.03496 0.0350078 0.0350261
Danish krone 0.114103 0.113779 0.113885 0.114096
Indian rupee 0.00830518 0.00828378 0.00828856 0.00826384
Israeli New Shekel 0.222809 0.225915 0.226319
Korean won 0.000513346 0.00051518 0.00052438
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40021 2.4076 2.40172
Malaysian ringgit 0.173574 0.174068 0.174139 0.174096
Mauritian rupee 0.0161102 0.0160765 0.0160663 0.0161779
Mexican peso 0.039677 0.0397108 0.0396153 0.0399133
New Zealand dollar 0.418876 0.420977 0.42303 0.425011
Norwegian krone 0.0726975 0.0721809 0.0728233 0.0732905
Omani rial 1.90706 1.91293 1.90826
Peruvian sol 0.214342 0.214877 0.214323 0.212921
Philippine peso 0.0125949 0.0126385 0.0126847 0.0126293
Polish zloty 0.200427 0.199345 0.199883 0.200149
Qatari riyal 0.201446 0.202067 0.201573
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195537 0.196139 0.19566
Singapore dollar 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978
Swedish krona 0.0773354 0.076984 0.0772526 0.0775397
Swiss franc 0.915549 0.914943 0.912184 0.916241
Thai baht 0.0225425 0.0225234 0.0224474 0.022509
Trinidadian dollar 0.10881 0.108997 0.108792 0.108304
U.A.E. dirham 0.199663 0.200279 0.199789
Uruguayan peso 0.0183242 0.0183244 0.0183009 0.018318
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments