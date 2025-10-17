WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 16, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Oct-25 14-Oct-25 10-Oct-25 09-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102911 0.102993 0.103175 0.102946 Euro 0.852198 0.84975 0.850397 0.851929 Japanese yen 0.00483651 0.0048231 0.00480445 0.00480628 U.K. pound 0.979969 0.975708 0.975369 0.981028 U.S. dollar 0.733263 0.735523 0.735129 0.733726 Algerian dinar 0.00563988 0.00564268 0.00564291 0.00563992 Australian dollar 0.477794 0.476619 0.482833 0.484846 Botswana pula 0.0551414 0.0550907 0.0554287 0.0553963 Brazilian real 0.134647 0.13379 0.135035 0.137063 Brunei dollar 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978 Canadian dollar 0.522081 0.523653 0.525092 0.52409 Chilean peso 0.000760891 0.000768042 0.000774823 0.000771166 Czech koruna 0.0351011 0.03496 0.0350078 0.0350261 Danish krone 0.114103 0.113779 0.113885 0.114096 Indian rupee 0.00830518 0.00828378 0.00828856 0.00826384 Israeli New Shekel 0.222809 0.225915 0.226319 Korean won 0.000513346 0.00051518 0.00052438 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40021 2.4076 2.40172 Malaysian ringgit 0.173574 0.174068 0.174139 0.174096 Mauritian rupee 0.0161102 0.0160765 0.0160663 0.0161779 Mexican peso 0.039677 0.0397108 0.0396153 0.0399133 New Zealand dollar 0.418876 0.420977 0.42303 0.425011 Norwegian krone 0.0726975 0.0721809 0.0728233 0.0732905 Omani rial 1.90706 1.91293 1.90826 Peruvian sol 0.214342 0.214877 0.214323 0.212921 Philippine peso 0.0125949 0.0126385 0.0126847 0.0126293 Polish zloty 0.200427 0.199345 0.199883 0.200149 Qatari riyal 0.201446 0.202067 0.201573 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195537 0.196139 0.19566 Singapore dollar 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268 0.566978 Swedish krona 0.0773354 0.076984 0.0772526 0.0775397 Swiss franc 0.915549 0.914943 0.912184 0.916241 Thai baht 0.0225425 0.0225234 0.0224474 0.022509 Trinidadian dollar 0.10881 0.108997 0.108792 0.108304 U.A.E. dirham 0.199663 0.200279 0.199789 Uruguayan peso 0.0183242 0.0183244 0.0183009 0.018318 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

