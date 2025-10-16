BML 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
CPHL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 245.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.56%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
HUBC 218.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
KEL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.26%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.2%)
NBP 212.20 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.77%)
PAEL 56.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 184.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PRL 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
PTC 38.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
SNGP 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.14%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TREET 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
TRG 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.3%)
BR100 17,469 Increased By 105.2 (0.61%)
BR30 55,780 Increased By 584.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,426 Increased By 739.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 51,071 Increased By 147.9 (0.29%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatization drive

BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2025 10:12am

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed his Saudi counterpart on Pakistan’s ongoing privatisation drive, including the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and key airports, underscoring the government’s resolve to attract strategic investments through transparency and efficiency.

The development came during Aurangzeb’s meeting with Mohammed Aljadaan, Finance Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), on the sidelines of the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC, read a statement released by the Finance Division on Thursday.

The PIA privatisation process is in its final stages, with the government aiming for a sale by the end of 2025 as part of a plan to restructure the airline.

The planned sale of PIA, part of PIA Holding Company, would mark the country’s first major privatisation in about two decades, with divestment of loss-making state firms a central plank of last year’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the growing trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Aurangzeb reaffirmed that Pakistan remains steadfast in pursuing economic reforms under the IMF programme to ensure long-term macroeconomic stability.

The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on Wednesday. The SLA is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, upon which Pakistan will receive disbursement of $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, both ministers agreed that institutions such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) could play a vital role in mobilising and de-risking private sector investments in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb also sought Saudi support for infrastructure development projects, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a deeper economic partnership with the Kingdom.

PIA IMF programme Pakistan and Saudi Arabia IMF and Pakistan PIA privatisation Mohammed Aljadaan IMF RSF Muhammed Aurangzeb

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatization drive

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

Read more stories